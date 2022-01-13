Djokovic in Aus Open draw despite visa uncertainty

Novak Djokovic included in Australian Open draw despite visa uncertainty

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 13 2022, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 11:26 ist
Novak Djokovic. Credit; Reuters photo

Novak Djokovic was confirmed in the official draw for the Australian Open men's tournament on Thursday despite uncertainty over whether the government will cancel his visa for a second time.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa, which could scuttle the Serbian superstar's bid for a record 21st major title and 10th at Melbourne Park.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Novak Djokovic
Sports News
Tennis
Australian Open

What's Brewing

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

 