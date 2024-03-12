Novak Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Luca Nardi at Indian Wells

Indian Wells, California: World number one Novak Djokovic was stunned 6-4 3-6 6-3 by lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round of Indian Wells on Monday.

The 20-year-old Italian, who grew up idolizing Djokovic and is ranked 123rd in the world, played the match of his life to defeat the Serbian, dropping his racket and putting his hands over his face after firing an ace out wide to seal the win.

Earlier, Gael Monfils produced a stunning display of shot-making and showmanship to rally from a set and 3-0 down to beat former champion Cameron Norrie 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 6-3 to reach the last 16.