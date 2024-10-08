Olympic hero Kusale's father says his son should get Rs 5 cr prize money, flat in Pune

<p>Mumbai: The father of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paris-games-2024">Paris Olympics</a> shooting bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale has expressed disappointment over the Maharashtra government paying Rs 2 crore prize money to his son, saying Haryana doles out much higher amount for its athletes.</p>.<p>Swapnil Kusale (29), who hails from Kolhapur, won a bronze medal in 50 m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Olympics in August.</p>.<p>His father Suresh Kusale on Monday said his son should get Rs 5 crore prize money and a flat near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Suresh Kusale claimed, "The Haryana government gives Rs 5 crore to its each (Olympics medal winning) player (Haryana gives Rs 6 crore to a gold medallist, Rs 4 crore to silver medallist, Rs 2.5 crore to bronze winner)." "As per a new policy announced by the Maharashtra government, an Olympic bronze medal winner will get Rs 2 crore. Why does the state form such criteria when Swapnil was only the second individual Olympic medal winner from Maharashtra (after wrestler K D Jadhav in 1952) in 72 years?" he asked.</p>.Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Arundathi Reddy reprimanded for fiery send-off to Nida Dar.<p>Five individuals won medals in the Paris Olympics for India, of whom four were from Haryana and one, Swapnil Kusale, from Maharashtra. Haryana is a much smaller state compared to Maharashtra, but it gives higher prize money to its medal winning athletes, he said.</p>.<p>"However, our government has announced Rs 5 crore for a gold medal winner, Rs 3 crore for a silver medallist and Rs 2 crore for a bronze medallist. Why have such a criteria when only two players from Maharashtra have won individual Olympic medals in so many years?" Suresh Kusale asked.</p>.<p>"Had I known such an outcome, I would have persuaded him to explore a career in some other sports. Is the amount kept low because Swapnil is from a humble background? Would the reward amount have remained the same if he had been the son of an MLA or a minister?" he wondered.</p>.<p>Suresh Kusale also said the 50-meter-three-position rifle shooting arena at the sports complex (in Pune) should be named after his son.</p>.<p>"Swapnil should get Rs 5 crore as an award, a flat near Balewadi Sports Stadium so that he could easily commute for practice. Swapnil's name should be given to the 50-meter-three-position rifle shooting arena," he said when asked about his demands.</p>.<p>After his Paris feat, the ace marksman was promoted by his employer Central Railway and appointed an officer on special duty.</p>.<p>The Maharashtra government recently announced doubling the prize money for players winning medals at major sports events, including Olympics, World Championships and Asian Games, among others. </p>