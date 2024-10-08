Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Olympic hero Kusale's father says his son should get Rs 5 cr prize money, flat in Pune

Swapnil Kusale (29), who hails from Kolhapur, won a bronze medal in 50 m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Olympics in August.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 05:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 05:50 IST
Sports NewsShootingolympics 2024TrendingParis Games 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us