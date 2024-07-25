Olympics 2024 | Chef de Mission Gagan Narang gives Athletes' Village a thumbs-up

“The athletes are well settled, we arrived about five days ago. Trying to sort out spaces for them, our NOC spaces, our medical team and our medical unit have been set up today. Athletes have been using it frequently and they are satisfied with it. The good part is if they want to have an ice bath, they can just come down the building, go to the medical room and get it done instead of going to the main polyclinic. It’s an advantage this time,” said Narang.