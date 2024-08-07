Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Olympics 2024 | John Abraham meets double bronze medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker: She made India proud

Abraham, 51, shared a picture with the Olympian and her medal on his Instagram page.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 13:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Actor John Abraham on Wednesday met double Olympic bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker and said the shooter had made India proud.

On her return back home on Wednesday, Bhaker, 22, and her coach Jaspal Rana received a warm welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

Abraham, 51, shared a picture with the Olympian and her medal on his Instagram page.

"Had the pleasure of meeting @bhakermanu and her lovely family. She has made India proud!!! Respect," he captioned the post.

Bhaker won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event -- where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh -- to script Olympic history for the country.

She will go back to Paris on Saturday and will be the female flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

Abraham is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani. Also starring Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee, the film will hit the screens on August 15.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 August 2024, 13:21 IST
Sports NewsJohn Abrahamolympics 2024Paris Games 2024Manu Bhaker

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT