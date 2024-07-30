Olympics 2024 Manu-Sarabjot win 2nd bronze for India

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh bagged bronze medal after defeating South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye-Jin in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at Paris Olympics.
The Indian pair defeated the Korean duo of Lee Wonoho and Oh Yeh Jin 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at Chateauroux's shooting range.
It's the first time ever that India have bagged a medal in shooting team event in the history of Olympics.
Bronze medallists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh pose for a selfie with Silver medallists Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec and Gold medallists Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec.
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh celebrate their win.
Silver medallists Sevval Ilayda Tarhan of Turkey and Yusuf Dikec of Turkey, Gold medallists Zorana Arunovic of Serbia and Damir Mikec of Serbia, and Bronze medallists Manu Bhaker of India and Sarabjot Singh of India pose on the podium.
Published 30 July 2024, 12:01 IST