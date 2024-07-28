Olympics 2024: Some boos as convicted Dutch rapist makes beach volleyball debut

Paris: There were a few discreet boos, and mixed feelings amongst the crowd, as Netherlands beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde, a convicted rapist, made his Paris 2024 debut for a game in bright sunshine at the feet of the Eiffel tower on Sunday.

Van de Velde was sentenced to four years in prison in Britain in 2016 following the rape of a 12-year-old girl two years earlier when he was 19.

After serving part of his sentence there, he was transferred to the Netherlands and has been competing in beach volleyball again since 2017.

Among the spectators, Melissa Gautier, a 23-year-old health worker, said she thought he should not be there.

"Being an athlete shouldn't give you a free pass," she said.

Andrea Syslos, a 47-year-old lawyer from Italy, did not know about the case, but when told about it said: "It's not a good thing. Sporting justice should be harsher than civil justice.

"Maybe he shouldn’t still be in prison but it’s not normal that he is playing in the Olympics where he should be an example for other people," he said.

But 46-year-old German architect Alexandra Bertram, who was also watching the match, said she did not mind van de Velde being there.

"I read about this and I think everyone deserves a second chance. He's (legally) allowed to be here and so he can be here."

Van de Velde was playing with Netherlands teammate Matthew Immers against Italy's Alex Ranghieri and Adrian Ignacio Carambula Raurich in a men's Pool B match at the Paris Games.