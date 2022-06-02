Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa in Indian boxing team for CWG

Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa secure place in Indian boxing team for Commonwealth Games

The CWG is set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8

PTI
PTI, Patiala,
  • Jun 02 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 16:39 ist
Indian boxer Amit Panghal. Credit: AFP Photo

World championship medallists Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa claimed berths in the Indian boxing team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games after emerging victorious in the trials, held here on Thursday.

While Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, secured his place in the 51kg division, Thapa clinched the 63.5kg spot in the trials held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports.

The other six boxers who made their way into the Indian team include 2018 bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), reigning national champion Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Sagar (92kg+)

Panghal defeated fellow Services boxer Deepak 4-1 via a split decision. He will be aiming to improve upon his performance from the last edition in Gold Coast, where he won a silver medal.

The 2015 world championship bronze medallist Thapa, who was last week elected as a member of the IBA Athletes Committee, on the other hand, out-punched 2018 CWG silver medallist Manish Kaushik 5-0 to seal his spot at the quadrennial event.

In the 57kg category, Hussamuddin prevailed over 2019 Asian Championship silver medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht 4-1, while Railways' Rohit eked out a close 3-2 win over Aditya Pratap Yadav of UP in the welterweight division.

Sumit, Ashish, Sanjeet and Sagar all dominated their bouts as they won by an identical 5-0 margin.

India had finished second in the 2018 edition of the Games, returning with a haul of nine medals, including three golds and as many silvers and bronze.

The women's trials for the Games will be held next week.

Men's Team:

Amit Panghal (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) Rohit Tokas (67kg), reigning national champion Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Sagar (92kg+).

Boxing
Sports News
India News
Commonwealth Games
Amit Panghal
Shiva Thapa

