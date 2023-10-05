Home
Asian Games: Indian men's kabaddi team beats Chinese Taipei 50-27, seals semifinal spot

The victory took India atop the points table, with Chinese Taipei now in the second spot.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 06:30 IST

Seven-time champions India thrashed Chinese Taipei 50-27 in a Group A match to enter the semifinals of the men's kabaddi competition and assure a medal at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The victory took India atop the points table, with Chinese Taipei now in the second spot.

In kabaddi, the two losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals since the 2010 edition at Guangzhou.

India inflicted three all-outs on their opponents while the raiders notched four bonus points.

The Indians lead Chinese Taipei 28-12 in the first half before pocketing 22 more points as against their opponent's 15 in the second period.

Chinese Taipei also made an all-out on the Indian team.

India will face Japan in their final group match later on Thursday.

India were bronze medallist in the 2018 edition in Jakarta.

(Published 05 October 2023, 06:30 IST)
Sports NewsAsian Gameskabaddi

