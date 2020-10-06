Charlotte Thomas out of women's PGA Championship

Charlotte Thomas out of women's major after caddie tests Covid-19 positive

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Oct 06 2020, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 22:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Charlotte Thomas has withdrawn from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship after her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thomas dropped out because she was in close contact with the caddie and will begin a 14-day quarantine.

The 27-year-old Thomas was among the field set to play beginning Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

A rookie in 2019, Thomas tied for 54th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic last weekend and tied for 35th in the Cambia Portland Classic last month. She did not make the cut in the Ana Inspiration, the last major for women.

Isi Gabsa is now in the field at the Women's PGA Championship. Paula Reto is the first alternate. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

GOLF
COVID-19
Coronavirus
PGA Championship

What's Brewing

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

 