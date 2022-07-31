CWG: Boxer Lovlina cruises to quarterfinals

CWG: Boxer Lovlina cruises to quarterfinals, Hassamuddin also wins

The Indian used her long reach to good effect as she out tired out her opponent, who is 15 years her senior

  Jul 31 2022
Lovlina Borgohain (Blue) after her win against Ariane Nicholson (Red) of New Zealand during the women's 66-70kg (light middleweight) boxing match of the Commonwealth Games. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) cruised to the quarterfinals of the women's light middle weight category with an easy 5-0 win against Ariana Nicholson at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina outpunched the New Zealand pugilist Ariana Nicholson in the 70kg competition. The Indian used her long reach to good effect as she out tired out her opponent, who is 15 years her senior.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), a bronze medallist in the last CWG in 2018, defeated young Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa with the same margin in the men's featherweight (57kg) category to move to the pre-quarterfinals.

Lovlina, who was knocked out in the first round in Gold Coast edition, attacked from the word go, using a combination of punches.

The 39-year-old Nicholson, though, preferred conserving energy.

Lovlina will now face Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarterfinals. She had alleged that her coaches were harassed constantly after her personal coach Sandhya Gurung was not allowed inside the Games Village upon arrival.

Gurung, who was seen ring side, was later given Village accreditation.

Hassamuddin used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival.

The Indian kept his shape from the onset and didn't allow his opponent to take the initiative in any of the three rounds.

While the South African tried his best to unsettle the experienced Indian, Hassamuddin was up to the task to deny any opening to his rival.

Hassamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarterfinals.

