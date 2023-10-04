Home
Dipika-Harinder duo advances to mixed doubles squash final

The seasoned Dipika and Harinder lost the opening game of their semifinal to Lee Ka Yi and Wong Chi Him of Hong Kong, but staged a remarkable comeback to claim the next two games and emerge winners after 38 minutes of intense squash.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 06:12 IST

Follow Us

The Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu rallied to enter the final of the mixed double squash event with a 2-1 win over their opponents from Hong Kong at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

The Indians won 7-11 11-7 11-9.

While the Indians took just nine minutes to win the second game thanks to Harinder and Dipika's excellent court coverage, the third game lasted 15 minutes as the pair from Hong Kong looked to stretch the decider.

Even as the Indians advanced to the final, there was a moment of concern for the Indian team when the ball struck Harinder in the face after a shot from Lee.

(Published 04 October 2023, 06:12 IST)
