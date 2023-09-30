Fearless Preeti wins Olympic quota, assures India of Asian Games medal; Lovlina in semis

The 19-year-old Preeti put up a fearless display against Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova, a three-time World Championship medallist and reigning Asian champion, to eke out a 4-1 win in a fiercely fought 54kg quarterfinal bout.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina, who received a first round bye, used her long reach to expectedly defeat South Korea's Seong Suyeon by a 5-0 unanimous decision in the women's 75 kg category.