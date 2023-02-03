From pitch to course: Bale impresses on PGA tour debut

From pitch to course: Bale impresses on PGA tour debut

The 33-year-old Bale and professional partner Joseph Bramlett closed with a seven-under-par 65

Gareth Bale plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale impressed on his PGA Tour debut on Thursday as he made a swift switch from his glittering soccer career into following his passion for golf.

Bale, who announced his retirement from soccer in January, made his golf debut at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. The event runs from Feb. 2-5 and sees a number of celebrity players compete alongside some of the world's top golfers.

The 33-year-old Bale and professional partner Joseph Bramlett closed with a seven-under-par 65 to end tied 18th on the amateur leaderboard at the Spyglass Hill course.

American Hank Lebioda shot an eight-under-par 63 to lead the pro leaderboard while Britain's Harry Hall (64) is tied-second.

A highlight of Bale's first round was a recovery shot off a path to save par on the second hole, the BBC reported.

"It was a great shot," former Wales captain Bale said. "I tried to play it into the bank and hope for the best, as all amateur golfers would.

"It was nice to see it roll up nice and close. I finished it off nicely as well. I can't really say much more."

Bale, who became a global ambassador for the Royal and Ancient (R&A) in 2022, joined actor Bill Murray, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rapper Mackelmore among the 156 amateurs taking part in the competition.

