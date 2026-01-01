<p>Badminton was love at first sight for GM Nischitha, but at a tender age of eight, little did she realise the influence the sport would have on her future life. </p>.<p>Holding a racquet for the first time, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> girl went on to become the first from Karnataka to wear a double crown (girls' singles and doubles) at the under-13 badminton Nationals in 2001. Nischitha, along with partner Varsha Belawadi, is also the first to claim eight senior State women's doubles titles in a row.</p>.<p>After becoming the first female from Karnataka to clear the BWF coach level 1 certification, Nischitha, now a mother to a child, was the first female from the State to be named the chief coach for the Indian team for the junior Asian Badminton Championships in 2017. </p>.Year-ender 2025: Indian badminton | Sen, Satwik-Chirag deliver highs as youth offer hope in transition.<p>The former international player, who holds an engineering degree, has now added another feat to this growing list of firsts during her 28-year association with badminton.</p>.<p>On Sunday, the 36-year-old became the first woman to be elected to the Karnataka Badminton Association's executive committee. As the first and only woman contestant among 24, Nischitha garnered 337 votes to finish fifth to be appointed the treasurer with Kumar S Bangarappa as the president and V Muralidhar as the secretary.</p>.<p>"I have done it all and it was time to make some changes in the system," Nischitha tells <em>DH</em>. "That's why I made this decision. Because as a player or as a coach we are helpless. But being a part of the association gives you a certain amount of power.. Power to make changes in the right direction." </p>.87th Senior National Badminton Championships: Shikha-Ashwini are no fluke.<p>Whether it is the second-hand treatment some players are subjected to or the disrespect a few coaches live through, the Bengaluru girl has been through bitter experiences and more. </p>.<p>"There is a big gap between the players/ coaches and the association which often leads to miscommunication and badminton in Karnataka ultimately suffers. I want to bridge that gap. </p>.<p>"As simple as providing quality shuttles to district associations when they conduct tournaments. Or be it the kitting, the TA/DA (travelling allowance and dearness allowance) for the State team, and the cash rewards during State championships. More often than not, the quality is below par and incentives inadequate. Selecting State teams is another issue, it has to become more transparent and keep away from politics," she says.</p>.<p>Known for her aggressive play on court, those close to her vouch for Nischitha's no-nonsense attitude. Such qualities and her constant contribution to Karnataka badminton both as a player and coach perhaps impressed the KBA members to choose Nischitha as their representative in the State's badminton body. </p>.<p>"Though (NC) Sudhir (former EC member) from the opposite camp was the first to approach me to contest the elections earlier this year, it was (former secretary) Rajesh (P) who convinced me to make this decision. Initially, it was tough as I knew very few members. But I think the female members were finally happy to see a fellow woman contest the elections for the first time in its 76-year history. </p>.<p>"Now, I need to... I better live up to their trust. There are still some people questioning my credibility because I'm a woman and I'm the youngest member in the committee. But I have always proved what I'm capable of. So I will be relentless here too." </p>