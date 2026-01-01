Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

GM Nischitha becomes first woman member of Karnataka Badminton Association

Nischitha, along with partner Varsha Belawadi, is also the first to claim eight senior State women's doubles titles in a row.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 16:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 16:22 IST
Sports NewsKarnatakaBadmintonadministration

Follow us on :

Follow Us