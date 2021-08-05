Here's a list of Indian hockey team's medals in Olympics

The bronze in the ongoing Olympics was India's 12th hockey medal overall at the Games.
Here is a list of all the podium finishes in hockey that India have achieved so far in the quadrennial showpiece. The country is the most successful team in the Olympics.
1928, Amsterdam GOLD
1932, Los Angeles GOLD
1936, Berlin GOLD
1948, London GOLD
1952, Helsinki GOLD
1956, Melbourne GOLD
1960, Rome SILVER
1964, Tokyo BRONZE
1968, Mexico City BRONZE
1972, Munich BRONZE
1980, Moscow GOLD
2021, Tokyo BRONZE.
The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.
Their bronze, which is worth its weight in gold for the sheer emotion and nostalgia that hockey invokes in the country, became India's fifth medal at the ongoing Games.
Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour after being 1-3 down thanks to some defensive lapses.
There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment.
It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.
For world no.5 Germany it was heart-break as they couldn't repeat their bronze medal winning feat of the 2016 Rio Games.
The Indians were slow to get off the blocks as Germany were the dominant side on display in the first quarter.
