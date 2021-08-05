Here's a list of Indian hockey team's medals in Olympics

The bronze in the ongoing Olympics was India's 12th hockey medal overall at the Games.

Here is a list of all the podium finishes in hockey that India have achieved so far in the quadrennial showpiece. The country is the most successful team in the Olympics.

1928, Amsterdam GOLD

1932, Los Angeles GOLD

1936, Berlin GOLD

1948, London GOLD

1952, Helsinki GOLD

1956, Melbourne GOLD

1960, Rome SILVER

1964, Tokyo BRONZE

1968, Mexico City BRONZE

1972, Munich BRONZE

1980, Moscow GOLD

2021, Tokyo BRONZE.

The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

Their bronze, which is worth its weight in gold for the sheer emotion and nostalgia that hockey invokes in the country, became India's fifth medal at the ongoing Games.

Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour after being 1-3 down thanks to some defensive lapses.

There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment.

It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.

For world no.5 Germany it was heart-break as they couldn't repeat their bronze medal winning feat of the 2016 Rio Games.

The Indians were slow to get off the blocks as Germany were the dominant side on display in the first quarter.