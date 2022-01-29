Iconic trainer Rashid Byramji passes away

One of India’s most celebrated and iconic trainers, Rashid R Byramji, the genial man who stood out like a colossus in the paddocks, passed away at his home here on Saturday morning. He was 88.

He was revered by one and all, not just in the country but even at some major racing centres in the world. Byramji’s feats are unparalleled which many believe may not be broken at all in India. Just sample this, in a career spanning six decades of supremacy, Byramji scored around a jaw-dropping 3,200 victories which include 230 classics, 10 Indian Derbies and 12 Invitation Cups. Byramji, simply, was untouchable in his heydays but at the same time was an inspiration to many.

Byramji, born into a family of trainers, was bred for training right from a very young age. He first fell in love with horses watching his legendary grandfather Byramji Rustomji work as a kid. The love for the sport grew further when his father Rustomji Byramji also got into the training business. It was only a matter of time before Byramji carried forward the family legacy.

He did so on May 1, 1955 when he got his trainers’ licence in Pune, starting off with four horses given by Cyrus Poonawalla. Success came instantly for the then 21-year-old Byramji, the first one being with Lingamala six months into the profession. “That win started everything for me. For the first few months, I was struggling to create an identity for myself. I wanted to be my own man. Cyrusji gave me that freedom very early on in my life. I went on to win four times with Lingamala. That horse gave me the belief any starter would want,” recalled Byramji in an interaction with DH in July 2017 right after he announced his retirement from the sport.

From thereon, Byamji went about conquering the Indian racing circuit like none other. Known as the ‘horse whisperer’ for having the special ability to convey a message to the horse, Byramji believed in giving complete freedom to the jockey. He didn’t like much interference from the owners nor did he like to interfere much with the jockey.

What made Byramji attain such iconic status was crafting champion horses from nothing. Yes, over time, thanks to his success and fame, he was handed down elite ones but more often than not he made champions out of normal horses. Elusive Pimpernel, Squanderer, Commanche, Adler, Track Lightning, Mantou, Camineto etc are some of the famous horses Byramji has trained.

Byramji also enjoyed a great relationship with Bengaluru. He moved to the Garden City in 1965 after marrying Dolly Nazir, a national level swimmer who competed in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. “I got married in 1965 and had to move to Bangalore. It wasn't easy initially but things moved at a rapid pace for me here. I won my first Derby in Bangalore. I then went on to win the Indian Derby and thereafter the Invitation Cup. Success just kept coming. I owe plenty of it to Dolly without whom all this wound’t have been possible. She was my greatest strength. The City also also brought me lot of luck,” Byramji had recalled.

Byramji leaves behind his son, Darius and daughter-in-law Parvati, both of whom have inherited the family's passion.

