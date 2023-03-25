Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion in 48 kg category

Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion in 48 kg category

The Indian put up a stupendous performance to see off Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title for the minimum weight category in front of a packed crowd

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 25 2023, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 18:51 ist
Nitu reacts after winning her 45-48kg category semifinals match against Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova at the 2023 IBA Women's Boxing World Championships. Credit: PTI Photo

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) added a World Championship title to her name with a win over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg at the marquee tournament here on Saturday.

The Indian put up a stupendous performance to see off Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title for the minimum weight category in front of a packed crowd.

Nitu started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win.

With this victory, Nitu, a 2022 Strandja Memorial gold medallist, became the sixth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006) and Nikhat Zareen (2022) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.

Boxing
Sports News

