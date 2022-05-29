Indian boxer wins WBC Australasia Pro title

Indian boxer Sabari Jaishankar wins WBC Australasia Pro title

Tamil Nadu boxer Sabari had won the WBC India title in December, 2021

PTI
PTI,
  • May 29 2022, 21:38 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 21:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Indian pro boxer Sabari Jaishankar beat Australian champion Michael Pengue to lift the World Boxing Council's Australasia Title in the Welterweight division in Sydney.

Pengue was the favourite to win the fight and was coming into this event with 2 consecutive wins in his last 2 outings.

Pengue had won the WBC Australasia title in December, 2021, by a 10 round points decision over compatriot Jorge Kapeen.

Tamil Nadu boxer Sabari had won the WBC India title in December, 2021, via a 8 round Split Decision victory over Akashdeep Singh in Hyderabad.

On Saturday night, Sabari oozed confidence right from the first bell and was clearly out-punching Pengue in every round. By the eighth round, the Australian was exhausted and was knocked out by Sabari with the clock stopped at 2 minutes and 11 seconds.

At the time of stoppage, Sabari, was way ahead on the score-sheet with 2 out of the 3 judges assigned by the World Boxing Council and Australian Boxing commission, assessing in the Indian's favour. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Boxing
Sports News

What's Brewing

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

 