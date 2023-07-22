ISSF World Junior Ch'ship: India bags two more medals

Indian shooters pick two more bronze medals at ISSF World Junior Championship

The trap finals are slated for Sunday after the fifth and final qualifying round.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2023, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 18:50 ist
Yashita Shokeen, Prarthana Khanna, and Tiyana won bronze with a total score of 1573 in Women's 25m Rapid Fire event. Credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

The Indian men's and women's 25m standard pistol team picked up two more bronze medals at the ongoing ISSF World Junior Championship in Changwon, Korea on Saturday.

With the two medals on day seven of competitions, India maintained second place on the standings behind China, with four gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

Also Read | India, China in race for top position in junior shooting worlds

China has now opened up a wide gap with 12 gold medals to their name for a total of 26 medals.

Unish Holinder, Randeep Singh and Akshay Kumar shot a combined total of 1671 in the men's 25m standard pistol to win the team bronze in the event.

While Yashita Shokeen, Prarthana Khanna and Tiyana did the same in the corresponding women's event, the trio had a combined score of 1573. On day two of the men's and women's trap qualifiers going on simultaneously, some Indian shooters were favourably placed to make the top six.

Prominent among them was Shapath Bharadwaj in the men's event. He shot 94 to be eighth currently after four rounds and at the moment tied with Zhan Chen of China and two others on the same score.

Shapath's mates Bakhtyaruddin Malek and Shardul Vihan followed him closely in ninth and 10th positions respectively with scores of 93 each.

In the same vein, Ashima Ahlawat was in seventh with a four-round score of 88 and tied on scores with American Ryaan Philips and Italian Giorgia Lenticchia.

Preeti Rajak with 87 was in ninth and Bhavya Tripathi with 86 was placed 10th.

The trap finals are slated for Sunday after the fifth and final qualifying round.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ISSF
Sports News
Shooting

Related videos

What's Brewing

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

 