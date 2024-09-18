Home
India's young weightlifters win 11 gold medals at Commonwealth Championship

The championship will conclude on September 21.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 15:14 IST

Suva (Fiji): Indian weightlifters gave a splendid display, winning 11 gold and three silver medals so far at the 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior and Senior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championships here.

Babulal Hembrom created a Commonwealth and national record in the 49kg 'Youth Men' category in the clean-and-jerk section with a lift of 114kg.

Mina Santa broke the national record in the 55kg 'Youth Women' category with 81kg in snatch and a 99kg effort in clean-and-jerk section with a total effort of 180kg.

Bedabarat Bharali also set national records in snatch, clean & jerk in 73kg 'Youth Men' section with an aggregate effort of 200kg.

Some of the other gold-medal winners are Jyoshna Sabar, Akanksha Vyavahare, Ashmita Dhone, Bhargavi B, A Maharajan, Mina Santa, V Kishor, T Madhavan, Bolo Yalam to name a few.

