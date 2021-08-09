It is an important win for Ducati: Jorge Martin 

Ducati Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin has said that the Sunday’s win in the Styrian MotoGP was an important one for Ducati and his team.

“I am happy for my team and Ducati because it is important to win for them,” he said in the post-race press conference.

“It has been a nice weekend for me. I knew I had a big margin for Saturday. I was super competitive on the track. For sure, I had the pace like Fabio (Quartararo) or Pecco (Bagnaia), who was super strong. But I was close. I made steps in the right direction. Making the pole position was amazing. But today, the first start I was okay, but I had moments with the front tyre. Luckily, I could change tyres and I felt super good in the second start. I took the lead. Today was the day to be constant on the race and Joan was super strong. But, in the last laps my physical condition wasn’t great,” he added.

Ecstar Suzuki’s Joan Mir finished second, while championship leader Fabio Quartararo from Yamaha MotoGP finished on the third step of the podium.

In the championship, Quartararo leads with 172 points, while Lenovo Ducati Racing’s Johann Zarco is second with 132 points. Mir is third with 121 points and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia is fourth on 114 points. Ducati's Jack Miller is fifth on 100 points.

Mir said: “I am really happy and it is an important podium, especially because in Japan they worked really hard. And finally, to have this reward to have this podium and fighting for victory in Austria is a great reward for the team. About the race, I tried to give the maximum out there today. But Jorge was very strong today. I had a couple of moments and I went wide and I lost all the chances in two laps. It was close today but not enough."

Quartararo stated: “It was tough because when I was behind Jack (Miller), he made a small mistake, in turn one. The only way for me to stay behind him in the straight. At turn three, I was really struggling all weekend but today and yesterday I was pretty strong and in the first race I could overtake Marc (Marquez) and then Jack. We made a little fight of it. We lost a little bit compared to the two guys at the front but I could not stay with the two of them. I am pleased with this podium. I am pretty happy that we have done a great job."