Japan selects its flagbearers for Tokyo Olympics

Japan selects basketball player Hachimura, wrestler Susaki as its flagbearers for Tokyo Olympics

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 05 2021, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 13:58 ist
Rui Hachimura (L) and Yui Susaki will be Japan's flagbearers at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: USA Today Sports, PTI Photos

Japan has selected basketball player Rui Hachimura and wrestler Yui Susaki as joint flagbearers for the Tokyo Olympics, organisers said on Monday, placing representatives of a younger, more diverse generation of Japanese at the head of its national team.

Hachimura, 23, was raised in Japan as the child of a Japanese mother and Beninese father and plays for the NBA's Washington Wizards.

He joins female wrestling medal hope Susaki, 22, as flagbearers leading the host nation's team at the opening ceremony on July 23, the Japanese Olympic Committee announced.

The joint flagbearer role for Japan and other teams is a break with tradition after the International Olympic Committee changed the rules to send a message of gender parity.

Tokyo 2020's efforts to showcase Japan as a modern and open nation -- the Games uses the slogan "unity in diversity" in its messaging — have been overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic with organisers scrambling to hold the event without increasing cases.

Already delayed by a year because of the pandemic, the Games are proceeding amid concern that the influx of thousands of people from around the world could unleash another wave of infections in the country.

A member of Serbia's Olympic rowing team tested positive for the novel coronavirus on arrival in Japan, an official said on Sunday, the third Covid-19 infection confirmed among Olympic team members.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Japan
Tokyo Olympics
sports

What's Brewing

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

 