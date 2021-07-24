Judoka Takato wins Japan's first gold of Tokyo Olympics

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 24 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 16:46 ist
Japan's Naohisa Takato celebrates winning the judo men's -60kg final bout against Taiwan's Yang Yung Wei. Credit: AFP Photo

Judoka Naohisa Takato won Japan's first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday with victory in the men's 60kg final at the iconic Nippon Budokan.

The 28-year-old made up for his disappointing bronze medal in Rio five years ago by getting the host nation up and running in the Games with a win over Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei.

Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Japan

