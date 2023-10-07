Jyothi Surekha Vennam: Indian archery's shining light

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who clinched three gold medals, was the standout performer of the Indian archery contingent who reaped a rich haul of nine medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
On the final day of the archery competition, Jyothi won the women's compound gold to go with the yellow metals she had won in the women’s and mixed team events.
A clear mind and unwavering focus have been the key building blocks in Jyothi's success.
"In the training camp, we've individual matches along with the team matches. We prepare overall for everything. I want to give my best whenever and wherever I compete," Jyothi had told DH before leaving for Asiad.
The 27-year-old has a knack of always delivering under pressure, be it on her own or as part of a team.
That she was a swimmer before taking up archery also helps with her stillness, breathing and shoulder flexion.
"To remain focussed, you've to be free from mental side and be comfortable in your skin. You also need to be comfortable with the situation you're in, and trust your ability, training and practice," Jyothi said when asked on the keys to her success.
Jyothi forms the bridge in Indian archery between senior pros on the wane and youngsters brimming with talent and confidence. Her steadfast approach and remarkable consistency single her out from the rest, and make her a fierce competitor on any given day as was evident during the past fortnight at the quadrennial extravaganza.