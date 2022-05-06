Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi win in Senior National Women's Hockey

Karnataka, UP win in Senior National Women's Hockey

Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi registered comprehensive wins over their respective pool opponents on the opening day of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Friday.

In the tournament opener, Karnataka registered a comprehensive 10-0 win over Arunachal in Pool F, while Tamil Nadu were declared 5-0 winners after their opponents Andaman and Nicobar forfeited the match.

In Pool G, Uttar Pradesh thrashed Goa 8-0 before Delhi mauled Gujarat 13-0.

