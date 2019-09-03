Making a splash together

Do it for the S Class!

That's the motivation, jokes Rujuta Khade as the question is posed about her being one half of the fastest swimming couple in India this year.

The Maharashtra swimmer, who was an international athlete and a butterfly specialist, won the 50m freestyle event, clocking 26.72 at the national meet here on Monday.

Her other half, Virdhawal Khade -- who set the meet record in the same event earlier with a time of 22.44 -- has loftier ambitions.

"When we got married in 2017, she was not swimming and I kept telling her my dream was that we win the 50 freestyle. My next dream, we hold the national record," he says.

Like Rujuta, he too is quite at ease with the moniker -- the golden couple of Indian swimming.

She admits that she ‘never imagined' after having made her competitive return after a four-year hiatus this year.

"She's been telling me that she feels more pressure because she is my wife, she has a lot to prove, especially doing my event" remarks Virdhawal, India's youngest Indian swimmer at the Olympics. "It was a good motivation in training, it was also a pressure factor at the race."

In more ways than one, they are the yin and yang. However, together, there is a balance. Rujuta, however, is quick to dismiss the notion that it was always as easy as it looks now.

"I would say not smooth," she says with a laugh when asked about their time before. "He had anger issues and I was shy. In like two years that we dated (2015-17), I would never message him first, not once. There would be days I haven't messaged and his ego would get hurt... then major fights and blocking each other everywhere. I was bad at communication as well. Dating years were rough but once we got married (in 2017), it's been easy," she admits.

Virdhawal, who admits he was nervous at her race, is quick to acknowledge she has calmed him down, helped with his preparation and a shoulder during the dark times, like before the recently concluded World Championships where he hurt his ACL just days before the event.

"There are times when things aren’t going well so it's important to have someone who knows what it takes. That was a huge comforting and motivating factor for me. It would have been impossible without her," he reveals.

While she brought a balance to his world of constant preparation and competitions, he - in turn - rekindled the competitive spirit in her.

After having walked away from the pool after the National meet in Rajkot in 2015 to attend her exams, the sabbatical looked permanent after the passing away of her coach and lack of motivation. But then came the serendipity.

"In Singapore in March, Vir was swimming 50 freestyle and over there if you are not swimming, you can’t be at the pool deck. So Nihar (Ameen) sir and I sent my entry for 50 freestyle just so I can be at the pool deck," Rujuta said. "I did a good time (26.85) and that's when I started considering coming back."

"It was a feelgood factor for me to watch her do well," Virdhawal admits. "I kept telling her to train with the guys because it was my responsibility to keep motivating her. I wanted her to be faster than anyone, that's my expectation was from her. Now she's believing more because of the medal."

Virdhawal has the national record - 22.43 at the 2018 Asian Games. The aim now is for Rujuta to have her name there as well.

Perhaps, that would be a moment worthy of that Mercedes S Class.