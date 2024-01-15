Manavjit was not seeking unfair advantage, NRAI tells Jury of Appeal

Rule 9.4.2.11 states, "The depth of the buttstock (either adjustable or 'Monte Carlo' type) measured from the highest point of the cheek rest to the lowest point of the butt plate toe must not exceed 170mm (17cm). Any butt plate toe vertical extension which is not an integral part of the buttstock and simply intended to increase its depth, is not permitted.' According to Rule 9.4.1 (a,b): a) Athletes must use only equipment and clothing that comply with the ISSF Rules; b) Any shotgun, device, equipment, accessory or other item that may give an athlete an unfair advantage over others and that is not specifically mentioned in these Rules, or that is contrary to the spirit of these Rules, including accessories or devices used to facilitate the counting of targets, is prohibited."