Mumbai boy to represent India in international sailing championship

Adhvait Menon, a 15-year-old class 10 student of the Navy Children School in Mumbai has been selected to represent India at the 2021 Optimist World Sailing Championship being held at Riva Del Garda, Italy from June 30 to July 10.

He is the son of a serving Commander Prasant C Menon, an Indian Navy officer.

A promising yachtsman, Adhvait started sailing at the age of 10 and has received awards at various state and national events.

He also sails Enterprise and Laser class of boats. Adhvait trains at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), Mumbai along with the members of the Navy sailing team.

He was also the youngest participant at the 2020 YAI National Sailing Championship. Also an avid runner, Adhvait stood first at the 2019 Navy Mumbai Half Marathon in the under-14 boys category.