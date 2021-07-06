Mumbai boy to participate in intl sailing championship

Mumbai boy to represent India in international sailing championship

A promising yachtsman, Adhvait started sailing at the age of 10 and has received awards at various state and national events

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 06 2021, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 15:00 ist
Indian yachtsman Adhvait Menon. Credit: PRO Mumbai

Adhvait Menon, a 15-year-old class 10 student of the Navy Children School in Mumbai has been selected to represent India at the 2021 Optimist World Sailing Championship being held at Riva Del Garda, Italy from June 30 to July 10.

He is the son of a serving Commander Prasant C Menon, an Indian Navy officer.

A promising yachtsman, Adhvait started sailing at the age of 10 and has received awards at various state and national events.

He also sails Enterprise and Laser class of boats. Adhvait trains at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), Mumbai along with the members of the Navy sailing team. 

He was also the youngest participant at the 2020 YAI National Sailing Championship. Also an avid runner, Adhvait stood first at the 2019 Navy Mumbai Half Marathon in the under-14 boys category.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Navy
Sailing
sports
India
Maharashtra
Mumbai

What's Brewing

Stan Swamy's family may not see him one last time

Stan Swamy's family may not see him one last time

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?

Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

 