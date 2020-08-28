NBA confirms Thursday games postponed, eyes Friday restart

The NBA confirmed the postponement of its latest round of playoff games on Thursday, but the league is "hopeful" of resuming play on Friday or Saturday.
NBA executive vice president Mike Bass said in a statement that no post-season games would take place for a second straight day.
"NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled," Bass said.
"We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday."
The decision followed Wednesday's refusal to play by the Milwaukee Bucks in protest at the police shooting of African-American man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
