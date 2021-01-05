NBA players on bench to wear masks, says revised policy

NBA players on bench to wear masks, says revised policy

Also, players and coaches must wear masks when outside the team environment and if around other players and coaches

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • Jan 05 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 14:48 ist
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) puts on a face mask on the bench alongside forward Anthony Davis (3). Credit: USA Today Sports Photo

The NBA has instituted a tougher mask policy that will go into effect Tuesday, making it mandatory practice for dressed and active players to wear masks on the bench until they enter a game.

Multiple outlets reported the updated policy, citing a memo the league sent to every team.

Also, players and coaches must wear masks when outside the team environment and if around other players and coaches, and each team must divulge the names of private trainers and sundry specialists they work with outside of the team facility, per the reports.

Players are not required to don a mask coming out of a game, though it's highly recommended.

Inactive players and coaches must continue to wear masks throughout the duration of games.

