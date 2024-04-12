Neeraj Chopra begins defence of Olympic gold from Doha meet

Neeraj hopes to breach 90m-mark before Paris

‘When will you breach the 90m mark?’ is probably the most frequently-asked question to Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Will Paris Olympics, then, be the stage for him to go for the big one? “I will try. But hopefully I can make it happen even before Paris. I’m happy with the training and preparations. So let’s hope for the best.” Neeraj, known for encouraging fellow Indian athletes, has his hopes pinned on Kishore Jena as well. “Who knows he might touch 90m before me. Whoever does it for the country it will feel good. Let’s see what is in store,” he expressed.