Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa loses to World Champion Liren in Armageddon, Vaishali beats Koneru

Stavanger, Norway: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa lost to World Champion Ding Liren in the Armageddon tie-breaker after the two played out a draw under normal time control in the second round of the Norway Chess tournament here.

The second round of the prestigious event saw all three classical games ending up in a draw once again.

Magnus Carlsen, Alireza Firouzja and Liren won with white in the subsequent Armageddon games to grab 1.5 points each.

India's prodigy Praggnanandhaa, who went with a 2-0 head-to-head lead against Liren, played out his first classical draw in the main event.

But the Chinese GM then emerged victorious in the Armageddon tie-breaker

In the highly anticipated pairing of the day, Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura played out a closely contested classical game that ended in a draw.

Carlsen, demonstrating his exceptional skill under pressure, managed to secure a crucial victory, adding to his impressive Armageddon record and taking the lead of 3 points in tournament standings.

Meanwhile, Firouzja and Fabiano Caruana also drew their classical game after a complex struggle.

Firouzja's abilities in speed chess shone through in the Armageddon game as he bagged crucial 1.5 points.