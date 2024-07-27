Home
Olympics 2024: Japan's Tsunoda wins gold, two medals in judo at Paris Games

Japan's Natsumi Tsunoda won the gold medal in the women's under 48 kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 17:10 IST

Paris: Japan's Natsumi Tsunoda won the gold medal in the women's under 48 kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. Meanwhile, in another match, Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan won the gold in the men's under 60kg category.

Luka Mkheidze of France took the silver after being defeated by Smetov, while Ryuju Nagayama of Japan and Spain's Francisco Garrigos earlier won the bronze medals.

In the women's extra lightweight category, Mongolia's Baasankhuu Bavuudorj took silver after her defeat to Tsunoda.

France's Shirine Boukli claimed a bronze on her home soil by defeating Spaniard Laura Martínez Abelenda. Sweden's Tara Babulfath also won a bronze after beating Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan.

