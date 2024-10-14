Olympics bronze winner Kusale gets Rs 2 crore from Maharashtra govt

<p>Mumbai: Shooter Swapnil Kusale, who won a bronze medal in this year’s Paris Olympics, was on Monday honoured with a cheque of Rs 2 crore by the Maharashtra Government.</p>.<p>CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar honoured Kusale and other sportspersons at an event in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Kusale claimed a bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event of the Paris Olympics.</p>.Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to extend Djokovic's wait for 100th title.<p>Kusale’s father and brother are teachers in a district school and his mother is the sarpanch of Kambalwadi village near Kolhapur in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Athlete Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, who broke the Asian record to win the silver medal in the men's shot put F46 event at the Paris Olympics was given a cheque of Rs three crore on the occasion.</p>.<p>The coaches of these sportspersons were also honoured with cheques of between Rs 20 to 30 lakh.</p>