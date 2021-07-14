P V Sindhu to open Olympics campaign against Polikarpova Ksenia of Israel

World champion P V Sindhu will open her campaign in the Tokyo Olympics against Polikarpova Ksenia of Israel on July 25.
Sindhu, who had lost to Spain's Carolina Marin in the 2016 Olympics final, has been clubbed in an easy Group J, also comprising Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi.
Ngan Yi is ranked 34th in the world while Polikarpova is 58th.
World number 7 Sindhu is seeded sixth in the tournament.
The Tokyo Games organisers on Wednesday issued the schedule of the first two days of the competition.
In men's singles, B Sai Praneeth will face Misha Zilberman of Israel in his opening Group D match on the first day of competitions on July 24. The Indian is seeded sixth.
In the singles, the top player from every group will advance to the knock-out round.
The world no. 10 men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin in their opening Group A match.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks
Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis
Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa
Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists
How Olympic medals have evolved over a century
Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land
Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed
A season of the inspiring and the ugly
A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact
To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground