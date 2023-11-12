Pereira KOs Prochazka to claim UFC light heavyweight crown

New York: Alex Pereira scored a superb second-round knockout win over Jiri Prochazka to claim the light heavyweight crown at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, 364 days after winning the middleweight title at the same venue.

The 36-year-old kickboxer landed a short left hook late in the second frame to stun his Czech opponent and followed it up with a flurry of fists and elbows that further impaired Prochazka, forcing referee Marc Goddard to stop the fight.

Brazil's Pereira, who knocked out Israel Adesanya on Nov. 12 last year to win the middleweight belt before losing it in April in a rematch, had some early success with some vicious leg kicks, but Prochazka's precise striking posed a problem.