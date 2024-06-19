PGA Tour gives Tiger Woods 'lifetime achievement' exemption

Woods owns 82 victories overall, tied with Sam Snead for the most in PGA Tour history, and 15 wins in major events, the second-best total ever behind Jack Nicklaus' 18.

Woods, 48, has played few tournaments since a car crash in February 2021 that caused major leg injuries.

Last year, he tied for 45th at the Genesis Invitational -- where he is the host -- and withdrew after making the cut at the Masters in his only two starts of the season.

Woods has played just four times this year. He withdrew in the middle of the Genesis Invitational and missed the cut at the PGA Championship and last week's U.S. Open. In the one event he completed, he finished 60th at the Masters. He is scheduled to tee it up at the Open Championship in Scotland in mid-July.

The last of the year's eight signature events on the PGA Tour, the Travelers Championship, is scheduled for this week in Cromwell, Conn. The others are The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and the Memorial.

The Genesis, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial feature 36-hole cuts, while the other signature events don't. However, ESPN reported that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said at the Tuesday meeting that discussions are underway about possibly implementing cuts at each of the signature tournaments.