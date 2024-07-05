Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana, Gukesh draws with Giri

Speaking about his performance in the post-game chat, Praggnanandhaa said "The games have been exciting, I am disappointed as I missed two chances (against Gukesh and Wesley So) but it happens." Giri started off with a Nimzo Indian defense with black and Gukesh sacrificed a pawn in the middle game for piece play. The position offered enough compensation for the Indian and Giri decided against any risks and went for a repetition of the position. It was over in just 30 moves.