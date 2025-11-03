Menu
Pranav, Ganguly advance; Divya Deshmukh makes early exit

Pranav and Ala Eddine Boulrens fought it out in a Italian two knights opening. Boulrens sacrificed his queen for two rooks but an erratic rook move on the 37th turn cost him the game.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 20:31 IST
Published 02 November 2025, 20:31 IST
