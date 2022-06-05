Rankireddy-Shetty target CWG, World Championship

Life has changed a lot for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty since their incredible performances in the triumphant Thomas Cup campaign last month.

"People are recognising us wherever we go," said Rankireddy. "That's a good thing because as a player you want that."

While the pair had shown glimpses of their ability to play under the brightest lights at the Tokyo Olympics, the Thomas Cup was their statement performance.

"The way we played in the tournament is one of the best we've ever played. We have a great team in support staff and plyers at Thomas Cup. It is so memorable for us," Rankireddy admitted.

"On paper, we had a strong team but I don't think anyone would have expected us to go all the way," added Shetty.

"When we started the quarters and semis, we entered thinking we don't want to regret anything. So we gave whatever we had. On the final it was different because Lakshya (Sen) winning (the first match) eased pressure on us and we knew that if we keep calm the Indonesians are under a lot more pressure because they are down and expected to win. So that helped a lot."

Now, it's time to kick on and focus on the other big ticket events of the season. Heading to Malaysia, the doubles pair has a clear idea of what it is they plan to do.

"We've grown over the years, our pairing has only become stronger. We are really good friends off court and that helps on court," said Shetty, the senior in team at 24 by three years.

"We have Commonwealth Games in less than two months so that's the net big goal and then World Championship after. Those are the big events for us now.

"The Olympics, yes, that is the long term goal. Paris is two year and month away. That is definitely the next big goal after this," he continued.

"Our target is to enter top 5 in the world and it is very much achievable if we can keep playing consistently and beat the top teams. That will definitely be our target."