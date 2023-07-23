Ravi Dahiya loses to Atish Todkar, to miss Asian Games

Ravi Dahiya won't go to Asian Games, knocked out of trials by Atish Todkar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2023, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 13:44 ist
Grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Credit: PTI Photo

In a huge upset, Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya was on Sunday knocked out of the Asian Games trials by unheralded Atish Todkar, who created a flutter at the IG Stadium by pinning the elite Indian wrestler in a pulsating 57kg bout.

Dahiya, called a 'machine' for his tremendous skills and endurance, would not have expected such resistance from Todkar, who hails from Maharashtra.

People who have seen Dahiya wrestle know that taking even two points from Dahiya is a huge task for Indian wrestlers, forget about expecting someone winning 'by fall' against him.

However, on Sunday, not only points were scored with some splendid and breathtaking moves, Dahiya suffered a rare 'pin'.

Todkar was leading 20-8 at the time when he had Dahiya's shoulders on the mat.

Todkar consistently dodged Ravi by moving swiftly from under his arms to move back for take-down moves.

Dahiya has not competed this year after suffering an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) and MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament) injuries in his right knee.

