Sarvesh Anil Kushare becomes first Indian to qualify for high jump final in World Athletics Championships

Kushare has a personal best of 2.27m, which he had recorded way back in 2022, and a season best of 2.26m. He won a silver medal in the 2023 Asian Championships.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 15:39 IST
