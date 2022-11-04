Shiva Thapa enters Asian Boxing Championships quarters

Shiva Thapa enters quarters at Asian Elite Boxing Championships

Thapa will now take on the winner of the bout between Haidara Alasaly and Minsu Choi in the quarterfinals

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 04 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 19:03 ist
Five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa. Credit: PTI Photo

Five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa showed his mettle in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Mongolia's Byambatsogt Tuguldur to progress to the quarterfinals of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

Thapa (63.5kg) and Tuguldur went toe-to-toe right from the start with their aggressive approach and landed some heavy blows on each other, making it a very close contest.

In the end, it was the distinguished Indian boxer's experience and quick movement that helped him prevail over his opponent and secure a 3-2 victory by split decision.

Thapa will now take on the winner of the bout between Haidara Alasaly and Minsu Choi in the quarterfinals.

Later on Friday, Ananta Chopade (54kg) and Etash Khan (60kg) will be in action against Japan's Tanaka Shogo and Thailand's Khunatip Pudnich respectively in their pre-quarterfinal bouts.

Seven Indian women pugilists, including Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, will kick off their campaign from the quarter-final stage on Saturday.

Lovlina, who has changed her weight category from 69kg to 75kg, will be playing her first international tournament in the new category as she takes on 2016 World Championships gold medallist Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan.

The six other boxers who will be in action are Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg) and Pooja (70kg). 

