Sonam, Nisha suffer first round defeats in Bishkek

Sonam, Nisha suffer first round defeats in Bishkek at UWW Ranking Series tournament

Meanwhile, India went unrepresented in the 57kg in which Anshu Malik was supposed to participate

PTI
PTI, Bishkek,
  • Jun 02 2023, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 17:01 ist
Indian wrestler Sonam Malik. credit: Twitter/ @OLYSonam

Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik, who is returning from an elbow injury, and Nisha Dahiya suffered first round defeats while Priya lost her quarterfinal bout at the UWW Ranking Series tournament, here on Friday.

Sonam, the silver medallist at the 2022 junior world championship, lost 3-5 to China's Jia Long in the qualification round.

The Asian championship silver medallist Nisha had a disappointing result in the 68kg competition as she lost by technical superiority to Uzbekistan's Firuza Esenbaeva. The Uzbeki later lost her quarterfinal to Turkey's Nesir Bas, thus closing the repechage door on Nisha.

In the 76kg, Priya began with a 6-0 win over Ukraine's Anastasiia Osniach but lost the quarterfinal 1-10 to China's Qiandegenchagan. Both Sonam and Priya can get repechage rounds if the wrestlers they have lost to, reach the final.

Meanwhile, India went unrepresented in the 57kg in which Anshu Malik was supposed to participate.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Wrestlers
Bishkek
Sports News
Wrestling

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

 