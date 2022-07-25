This is our best chance to win gold at Chess Olympiad: Koneru Humpy

A podium finish at the biennial Chess Olympiad has always eluded Indian women’s team, but in a strange twist of fate, the team is top-seeded at the 44th Chess Olympiad starting next week at Mamallapuram, near Chennai. Russia banned from the Olympiad and China skipping the event without citing any reason whatsoever has opened up the door for the Indian team to gun for gold. Koneru Humpy, unarguably the finest and highest ever Indian woman player, recently became the first Indian woman to win the Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship in 2019. Playing on the top board for India, she shares her team's strengths, her apprehensions and the intricate nuances that go in an individual sport like chess, played as a team event.

On being the top seed at the Olympiad

Undoubtedly this could be our best chance to strike for gold due to absence of Russian and Chinese teams. I feel this is a big opportunity but depends on the form of the players, especially considering the format of the tournament. These days access to games of your opponents and study material is easily available on the internet and any team has the potential to create an upset. We have to stay focussed on performing well and not allow other teams to move ahead.

Any special approach for the Olympiad?

I want to approach it as any other tournament without taking unnecessary pressure of playing in our own backyard, in front our own crowd. To be honest, at this point it feels like a doubled-edged sword which could go either way. The pressure could get the better of us or we could thrive on it to deliver dramatically.

Humpy and Harika on top two boards presented solidity but the third and fourth boards have been problem areas...

This time around I hope we have plugged that gap with R Vaishali playing on the third board. She has been training at Viswanathan Anand’s Academy, exhibits a strong game, a maturity beyond her age. Plus, she is in terrific form this year. There will be less pressure on the fourth and reserve board.

Tough teams to watch out for

Georgia has always been formidable, Poland is very tricky and the US also has its own strengths. Then there are some teams which could be under-rated with hidden strengths and can deliver strong performances at most critical junctures. Also to watch out for are fancied individual players in less fancied teams who could deliver that one upsetting blow which could tilt the team's fortunes.

Team bonding and strategy before and after crucial rounds

It goes without saying that team bonding is essential and a prerequisite for any team to perform above expectations. However, in my humble personal opinion, there is no point in long team meetings and over strategising as players tend to lose energy. It is better to be fresh and full of energy as, at the end of the day, what we play on the board is what matters. Towards the ending stages of the tournament, freshness has to be retained with motivation and enthusiasm levels as high as on the day we start since, as the top seed, we will be playing the tougher teams in the second half of the tournament.

Adjusting playing rhythm in a long event like the Olympiad

It is important to phase yourself for a long event. Of course, losing to lower-ranked opponents with a poor game, obviously rankles and at the same time it is necessary not to get over excited or get into a celebratory mood after defeating fancied teams or players. You have to play every round in a calm, detached manner. Personally I have the patience and temperament to complete the tournament in the best way possible. I usually take long walks either before or after the game, depending on the schedule.

Diet during tournaments

Nothing specific, just regular food. As it is I avoid junk food and am fond of home-cooked food. It may not be possible to get food of your choice during overseas events but as a rule, I steer clear of junk food.

On decision when and if to opt for draws

Gone are the days when Indian players used to be happy after signing draws with higher rated players. However there are times when a player feels that he has lost lot of energy and would rather end peacefully than go all out. All this is relative to the position, the team is in, the scores at that point in time and the strategy chalked out.

Memorable incident from any Olympiad?

Personally I have never had any great memories from any Olympiad as I have not played in many. The Olympiads have at best been just average events for me performances wise though I was a member of the Gold Winning Team at the Virtual edition in 2020. Hopefully this will become my most memorable Olympiad.