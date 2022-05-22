Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship

Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after third round

Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash but made an incredible return last month at the Masters

AFP
AFP, Tulsa, United States,
  • May 22 2022, 06:40 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 06:40 ist
Tiger Woods of the United States. Credit: AFP Photo

Tiger Woods, who limped to a nine-over par 79 in Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship, has withdrawn from the event, the tournament announced.

The 15-time major winner hesitated to commit to playing Sunday's final round at Southern Hills after the third-worst major round of his career, saying his surgically repaired right leg was sore after walking the course.

Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash but made an incredible return last month at the Masters and shared 47th, walking all 72 holes at hilly Augusta National.

The 46-year-old American shot 69 on Friday to make the cut after an opening 74 at the PGA.

But the former world number one was clearly struggling on Saturday, limping through the third round on his right leg.

Asked later if he expected to play on Sunday, Woods was non-committal, telling reporters: "Well, I'm sore...we'll do some work and see how it goes."

