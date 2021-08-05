Tokyo 2020 bronze: The fall and rise of Indian hockey 

What a day it is for Indian hockey after 41 years. From the pits of not qualifying for the 2008 Beijing Olympics to winning a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, who would have thought this day was possible? They beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal playoff in Tokyo on Thursday.

The last time the Indian hockey team won an Olympic medal was the gold in the depleted field, when the western countries boycotted the 1980 Moscow Games during the Cold War.

India has won gold medals in the 1928 (Amsterdam), 1932 (Los Angeles), 1936 (Berlin), 1948 (London), 1952 (Helsinki), 1956 (Melbourne), 1964 (Tokyo) apart from Moscow. The only silver medal was in 1960 in Rome, while the bronze medals were in the 1968 Games in Mexico City and 1972 (Munich, when the terrorist attack on the Israeli athletes happened).

What led to the decline of the hockey system in India even though we had brilliant players of the calibre of Dhanraj Pillay, Mukesh Kumar, Baljit Singh Dhillon, Baljit Saini, Dilip Tirkey etc.? Well, the structure under the erstwhile Indian Hockey Federation under the leadership of KPS Gill and Jothikumaran remained in tatters. High handedness of the leadership was just one of the problems of Indian hockey. Some even mocked the setup that the IHF was being run like a ‘police station’. That was the reputation the IHF had.

Incidents like the ‘Golden Boot’, when several senior members of the Indian team that won the gold in the Bangkok Asian Games Gold in 1998 were shown the door, did no good to hockey’s reputation. The sacked list included Dhanraj Pillay, goalkeeper Ashish Ballal and coach Maharaj Krishan Kaushik, who later wrote the book ‘The Golden Boot’.

Other problems persisted. There was a north-south divide, coaching was not structured, coaches were sacked at regular intervals and not given enough time to settle down with a team. The fitness part of it was not given much thought. There was the age-old problem of the Indian hockey team conceding several goals at the last minute. All these problems haunted the Indian team for years. And there seemed to be no solution at all.

A great chance of a medal was in the Sydney 2000 Olympics when we had to beat Poland. India was leading 1-0, but Poland equalised at the last minute and Pillay was left in tears. That was it. After that, Indian hockey never looked good till now.

Several illustrious foreign coaches have come and gone and the list includes Ric Charlesworth, Barry Dancer, Roelant Oltmans, Terry Walsh etc. But none were able to deliver because the system was a mess.

The change of guard happened when Jothikumaran was caught in a sting operation allegedly receiving money to include a player in the side. After a long court battle, Hockey India (HI) took over under Narinder Batra.

Under HI, training facilities improved and there was a huge sponsorship push by the Orissa government.

Fitness was given priority with HI hiring top sports scientists and physical trainers to turn things around. The evidence of the improved fitness regime is there to see on the pitch, with India finishing games strongly. Graham Reid took over only 18 months before the originally scheduled start of the Olympics (2020). But the extra year has allowed him to impose his ideas on the team better. He has done a stellar job, combining a senior core - Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, PR Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh — with some spirited juniors.

The players also deserve enormous credit. The last year has been tough on all of them, with many of them down with Covid-19 and stuck at the SAI campus. They have delivered when it mattered the most.

That apart, the Indian junior men’s team won the junior world cup and there was now a good group of core players to work with. The World League in which India won the bronze was also probably one of the key moments that led to the turnaround.

Now that the women’s team is also going to play the bronze medal match, it will indeed be a red letter day for Indian hockey if they triumph too.