Unjust to disqualify Manavjit, will take issue to logical conclusion: NRAI

"There is one final quota competition (in Doha) and we'll have to see how it pans out now,' said Singhdeo, indicating if the ISSF verdict is in Manavjit's favour he might be on the flight to Doha in April.Depending on his ranking as per the NRAI policy and how much the issue of this particular gun stock and whether this stock would be allowed or not in the future (Manav will or will not compete in Doha)."

Asked about the issue with the stock, Singhdeo said, "As far as I understand, there is only one issue with the stock... that it should not be more than 170cm from head to toe and Manav's is below that. So we have to see... I'm sitting here in India and I don't know what exactly they've (organisers) pointed out."

Asked whether the stock was made for Manavjit in India or was the fitting done abroad, Singhdeo said he was 'unaware' of that.