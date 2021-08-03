Uzbekistan's Djuraev wins weightlifting gold in men's 109kg event

Uzbekistan's Akbar Djuraev defeated Armenia's world record holder Simon Martirosyan to win gold in the men's weightlifting 109kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The 21-year old Djuraev lifted 193kg for the snatch and 237 kg for the clean and jerk for a total of 430kg.

Martirosyan, who lifted 195kg in the snatch, took silver with 423kg, as he failed his last two clean & jerk attempts.

Latvia's Arturs Plesnieks won bronze with 410kg.