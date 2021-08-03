Uzbekistan's Djuraev wins weightlifting gold in men's 109kg event

Uzbek Djuraev wins weightlifting gold in 109kg event

  • Aug 03 2021, 19:40 ist
Uzbekistan's Akbar Djuraev poses with his gold medal in the men's weightlifting 109kg event. Credit: Reuters Photo

Uzbekistan's Akbar Djuraev defeated Armenia's world record holder Simon Martirosyan to win gold in the men's weightlifting 109kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The 21-year old Djuraev lifted 193kg for the snatch and 237 kg for the clean and jerk for a total of 430kg.

Martirosyan, who lifted 195kg in the snatch, took silver with 423kg, as he failed his last two clean & jerk attempts.

Latvia's Arturs Plesnieks won bronze with 410kg.

 

